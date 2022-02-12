Industrial output slows to 0.4% in Dec

New Delhi, February 11
Industrial production rose by 0.4% in December 2021 with the manufacturing sector's output contracting by 0.1%, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday.
Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted by 18.7%. It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to the national lockdown imposed by the Centre.
However, mining output rose 2.6% and power generation climbed by 2.8%. During April-December 2021-22, IIP grew 15.2% against a contraction of 13.3% in the same period last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...