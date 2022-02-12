Industrial output slows to 0.4% in Dec

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

Industrial production rose by 0.4% in December 2021 with the manufacturing sector's output contracting by 0.1%, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted by 18.7%. It shrank 57.3% in April 2020 due to the national lockdown imposed by the Centre.

However, mining output rose 2.6% and power generation climbed by 2.8%. During April-December 2021-22, IIP grew 15.2% against a contraction of 13.3% in the same period last year.