Industrial production grows 5.2% in May

PTI

New Delhi, July 12

India’s industrial production rose to 5.2% in May from 4.5% in April 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 19.7% in May 2022, mainly due to a lower base effect.

As per the IIP data released today, the manufacturing sector’s output grew 5.7% in May 2023 against a 20.7% expansion a year ago.