Industry captains seek policy continuation

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, June 4

As the ruling NDA is set to form government at the Centre, industrialists are pinning hopes on favourable policies and atmosphere which can steer the growth.

“We expect that the progressive steps taken by the government will continue...,” said Sandeep Jain, executive director, Ludhiana-based Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

Echoing similar sentiments, AS Mittal, Vice Chairman, Hoshiarpur-based Sonalika Group, said: “Remedial steps should be taken to boost Punjab’s conventional industry such as cycle, hosiery, apparel, textiles and engineering goods.”

Prateek Mittal, Executive Director of real estate firm Sushma Group, said: “We anticipate a strong focus on bolstering the real estate market, particularly through policies that promote affordable housing schemes and robust infrastructure development.”

