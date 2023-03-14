Inflation eases to 6.44% in Feb from 6.52% in Jan

New Delhi, March 13
Retail inflation for February fell marginally to 6.44% compared to 6.52% in January due to a slight fall in commodity prices. Food inflation fell marginally to 5.95% in February compared to 6% in January.
“Overall, the worst of inflation is likely behind us. Headline inflation could fall below 6% in March and further down towards 5% in the coming months. We believe a 25 basis point hike in April by the RBI is almost certain,” said analysts Millwood Kane. But analysts from Motilal Oswal said the CPI has remained above the 6%-mark for two straight months and “showing signs of stickiness”.
The slight fall in inflation was mainly due to reduction in prices of meat, fish, eggs, vegetables and pulses.
