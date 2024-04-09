Inflation, wars creating risks not seen since WWII: JPMorgan CEO

New York, April 8

The United States’ most influential banker, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, told investors on Monday that he continues to expect the US economy to be resilient and grow this year. But he worries geopolitical events including the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, as well as US political polarisation, might be creating an environment that “may very well be creating risks that could eclipse anything since World War II”.

The comments came in an annual shareholder letter from Dimon, who often uses the letter to weigh in broad topics like politics, regulation and global events and what it might mean to JPMorgan Chase, as well as the broader economy.

“America's global leadership role is being challenged outside by other nations and inside by our polarised electorate,” Dimon said. “We need to find ways to put aside our differences and work in partnership with other Western nations in the name of democracy. During this time of great crises, uniting to protect our essential freedoms, including free enterprise, is paramount.” — AP

#Hamas #Inflation #Israel #New York #Ukraine #United States of America USA