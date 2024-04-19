Infosys’ net profit up 30% in Q4 of FY24

ANI

New Delhi, April 18

The IT sector major Infosys reported a revenue growth of 1.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the fourth quarter of the just concluded financial year 2023-24, with revenues reaching Rs 37,923 crore.

Moreover, the net profit of Infosys surged by 30 per cent YoY to Rs 7,969 crore, the company informed stock exchanges in its quarterly earning data released on Thursday. Infosys also projected a growth trajectory for the fiscal year 2024-25 in a range of 1 to 3 per cent.

The company also announced the acquisition approval of in-tech Holding GmbH, a prominent player in Engineering R&D services.

"We delivered the highest ever large deal value in the financial year 2024. This reflects the strong trust clients have in us. Our capabilities in Generative AI continue to expand. We are working on client programs, leveraging large language models with impact across software engineering, process optimization, and customer support, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.