Infra status to data centres with over 5MW capacity

New Delhi, October 13
The government has accorded infrastructure status to data centers with over 5 MW capacity of IT load, according to a recent notification.
The move helps data centre companies to get easier access to institutional credit at lower rates and attract foreign investments.
“Data Centre is included in the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of ‘Communication’,” it said. The capacity of data centres is measured in terms of power they consume which reflects on the scale of the server they are hosting in their facilities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...