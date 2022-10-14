Infra status to data centres with over 5MW capacity

PTI

New Delhi, October 13

The government has accorded infrastructure status to data centers with over 5 MW capacity of IT load, according to a recent notification.

The move helps data centre companies to get easier access to institutional credit at lower rates and attract foreign investments.

“Data Centre is included in the Harmonised Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of ‘Communication’,” it said. The capacity of data centres is measured in terms of power they consume which reflects on the scale of the server they are hosting in their facilities.