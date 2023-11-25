International air passenger traffic hit highest level post pandemic on November 24

New Delhi, November 25
The international air passenger traffic touched 1,06,827 on Friday, the highest level post the coronavirus pandemic, according to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
This also comes at a time when the country’s domestic air passenger traffic scaled a new peak of 4,63,417 on Thursday.
A landmark day for Indian aviation sector!— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 25, 2023
After reaching the milestone of carrying 4.63 lakh daily domestic passengers, the sector has achieved yet another feat of carrying more than 1 lakh daily international passengers.
Under the leadership of PM Sh @narendramodi Ji we… pic.twitter.com/F5oqqt72NP
In a post on X, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said international air passenger traffic stood at 1,06,827 on November 24 and it was the ‘highest post-Covid international air traffic’.
“A landmark day for Indian aviation sector! After reaching the milestone of carrying 4.63 lakh daily domestic passengers, the sector has achieved yet another feat of carrying more than 1 lakh daily international passengers,” he said.
Meanwhile, so far this month, the domestic air passenger traffic has touched new highs at least four times—on November 23, 20, 19, and 20.
“Post-Covid, India’s domestic aviation’s turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well. Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day,” the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Friday.
