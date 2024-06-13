International Energy Agency: India to lead world in fuel demand growth

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, will in the second half of the decade become the driver of global oil demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said today, forecasting rise in consumption by a massive 1.3 million barrels between 2023 and 2030.

In its Oil 2024 Report, the Paris-based energy watchdog said India’s demand is projected to rise from 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 to 6.7 million bpd by 2030, a growth of 3.2 per cent or 1.3 million bpd.