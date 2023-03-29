 IOC signs deal with Russia's Rosneft to raise oil imports : The Tribune India

IOC signs deal with Russia's Rosneft to raise oil imports

India has been the biggest buyer of Russia's benchmark Urals grade crude in March

IOC signs deal with Russia's Rosneft to raise oil imports

Rosneft said the deal was signed during the visit of company's chief executive Igor Sechin to India. Reuters



New Delhi, March 29

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday signed a deal to raise oil imports from Russia’s Rosneft as it looked to capitalise on the discounted oil available post Ukraine war.

“Rosneft Oil Company and Indian Oil signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies as well as diversify the grades to India,” the Russian firm said in a statement.

It did not indicate the volumes. IOC had in December 2021 signed a deal to buy up to 2 million tonnes of crude oil from Rosneft in 2022.

Rosneft said the deal was signed during the visit of company's chief executive Igor Sechin to India.

"Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft Oil Company, and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, signed the agreement, in the presence of India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep S. Puri," the statement said. "The parties also discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Rosneft Oil Company and Indian companies in the entire value chain of the energy sector, including possibilities of making payments in national currencies." Oil from Russia is being sold at a discount after some buyers in the west shunned it after Moscow invaded Ukraine. India, which sporadically bought Russian oil prior to February 2022, upped the imports from Moscow. India has been the biggest buyer of Russia's benchmark Urals grade crude in March.

Russia's deputy prime minister on Tuesday said Russian oil sales to India surged more than 20-fold last year.

"Igor Sechin, Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Oil Company, made a working trip to India, during which he met with officials from the Indian government, as well as with the heads of some of the country's largest oil and gas companies," the statement said.

During the talks, the ongoing implementation of joint projects between Rosneft and its Indian partners, including Sakhalin-1, Taas-Yuryakh and Vankorneft was discussed, it said without giving details.

"The parties also noted a significant increase in turnover between Russia and India," it said.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India, Russia for the first time in history has become one of the five largest trading partners of India -- the volume of trade between the two countries in 2022 reached USD 38.4 billion.

"Thus, the goal set by the leaders of our countries to increase turnover to USD 30 billion by 2025 has been achieved in advance," said the head of Rosneft.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet said he "witnessed the signing of a long term agreement between IOC and Rosneft to increase substantial & diversified crude oil supply from Russia to India." "This Agreement is emblematic of the growing collaboration between the two countries in the energy arena," he said.

On his meeting with Sechin, he said the two discussed "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two nations. "Reviewed the existing areas of cooperation including ongoing implementation of joint projects." "Welcomed the substantial growth in bilateral energy trade and deliberated upon new opportunities of cooperation across the entire energy value chain," he added.  

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands