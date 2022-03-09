IOC to build more crude oil tanks at Mundra port

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) towards augmentation of the latter’s crude oil volumes at Mundra.

APSEZ said IOC shall expand its existing crude oil tank farm at APSEZ’s Mundra Port, thus enabling it to handle and blend additional 10 mmtpa crude oil at Mundra. This will support IOCL’s expansion of its Panipat refinery in Haryana, the statement added.

According to the statement, IOCL is raising the capacity at its Panipat refinery by 66% to 25 million metric tonne per annum (mmtpa) to meet India’s rapidly growing energy requirements. —