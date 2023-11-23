IPO of Tata Tech subscribed 6.5X

New Delhi: The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Tata Technologies, which provides engineering and product development digital services, was fully subscribed within minutes of opening for bidding on Wednesday and finally ended with 6.54 times subscription. This is the first company from the Tata Group to float an initial public offer in nearly two decades. Tata Consultancy Services was the last IPO from the group in the year 2004.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...