Iran ready to meet India’s energy needs, says ambassador Ali Chegeni

India is highly dependent on imports for meeting its energy requirements

Iran ready to meet India’s energy needs, says ambassador Ali Chegeni

Iranian ambassador to India Ali Chegeni. Tribune file

PTI

Mumbai, March 19

Iran has offered to help India meet its energy needs by relaunching rupee-rial trade for export of oil and gas, said Iranian ambassador to India Ali Chegeni.

Chegeni said if both the countries resume rupee-rial trade, bilateral trade can touch USD 30 billion.

Iran used to be India’s second largest oil supplier but New Delhi had to halt imports after the former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on its oil exports.

“Iran is ready to meet India’s energy security needs by launching rupee-rial trade for export of oil and gas,” Chegeni was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the MVIRDC World Trade Center, here over the weekend.

He further said “a rupee-rial trade mechanism can help companies from both the countries deal with each other directly and avoid third-party intermediation costs.”

It can be noted that New Delhi and Tehran had a barter-like mechanism for trade settlement, wherein Indian oil refiners were paying in rupees to a local Iranian bank and the funds were used by Tehran to pay for imports from India.

This pushed Iran to become the largest source market for crude for India, unseating Saudi Arabia which used to be the largest supplier.

However, after the US reimposed sanctions, the Indo-Iran trade plunged sharply from USD 17 billion in FY19, to less than USD 2 billion in April-January of the current fiscal.

The envoy further said Tehran is also willing to work closely with New Delhi to revive and find alternative routes for the stalled Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline project for transporting natural gas to India.

India used to import several other products too from India such as urea, petrochemicals, organic fruits, while the Arab nation used to ship in agro commodities, pharmaceuticals, iron & steel and automobiles, clinkers, cement from India.

Iran has introduced a paper-less, electronic multiple visa issuance system for Indians to promote exchange of businessmen, tourists and students, the envoy said.

Earlier this week, the nation’s largest oil refiner and marketing company IndianOil had contracted 3 million barrels of Russian crude and the second largest BPCL booked 2 million barrels at heavily discounted rates.

Earlier, media reports had said Russia was offering up to 25 percent discount to India.

Since Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, crude that was trading at USD 93 a barrel shot up to USD 130 early March and has since then fallen to USD 100 a barrel.

India is highly dependent on imports for meeting its energy requirements as nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement has to be imported.

Russia is the second largest oil producer, meeting 14 per cent of global supplies.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

2
Punjab

Kapurthala MC removed hoardings of CM Bhagwant Mann, alleges AAP leader

3
Punjab

After SGPC objection, Pakistan cancels cultural event near Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

4
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

5
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi as G-23 pushes for party overhaul after poll drubbing

6
Diaspora

Singapore museum revises display of Sikh collection, art

7
Nation

CBI books former J-K Bank chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh, 18 others in Rs 800-crore loan case

8
Punjab

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

9
Business

India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised, say govt sources

10
World

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

‘Spreading the joy of colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi
Trending

'Spreading the joy of colour': Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes happy Holi

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer makes it a ‘mutter of grave concern’
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Top Stories

Punjab ministers to take oath on Saturday

Punjab Cabinet swearing-in LIVE Updates: Harpal Cheema, Dr Baljit Kaur, 8 others take oath as ministers

5 of the designate ministers are from Malwa, 4 from Majha an...

Profiles of those who will be sworn in as Punjab ministers

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

Take oath on Saturday morning

Biden tells Xi implications, consequences if China provides material support to Russia: White House

Biden warns Xi of 'implications and consequences' if China provides material support to Russia

The 110-minute video call on Friday was the first conversati...

‘No question of leadership change’: Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi

No question of leadership change, says Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

The G-23 leader pitches for ‘united’ fight in upcoming Assem...

79-year-old Kerala man sets ablaze 4 of his family over property dispute

79-year-old Kerala man sets ablaze 4 of his family over property dispute

The accused's son, daughter-in-law and two school-going gran...

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Ensure free tests, medicine, Civil Surgeons told

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Kamaljit Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur