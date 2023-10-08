 Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian exporters may face higher risk premiums, shipping costs : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian exporters may face higher risk premiums, shipping costs

Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian exporters may face higher risk premiums, shipping costs

International trade experts say conflict may reduce the profits of domestic exporters but will not impact trade volumes unless war escalates

Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian exporters may face higher risk premiums, shipping costs

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 8

Indian exporters shipping goods to Israel may face higher insurance premiums and shipping costs due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to experts.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented multifront attack by air, land and sea by the Hamas militant group, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

The International trade experts said the conflict may reduce the profits of domestic exporters but will not impact trade volumes unless war escalates.

“For merchandise exports of India, the war may lead to higher insurance premiums and shipping costs. India’s ECGC may charge higher risk premiums from Indian firms exporting to Israel,” think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said on Sunday.

ECGC Ltd (formerly Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd) is wholly owned by the government of India. It was set up in 1957 with the objective of promoting exports from the country by providing credit risk insurance and related services for exports.

Mumbai-based exporter and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said the conflict may have an impact on Indian exporters in the short run.

“But if the war escalates, things may get bitter for our exporters of that region,” Saraf said.

GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said trade may be seriously impacted if operations at the three largest ports of Israel- Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat are disrupted.

These ports handle shipments of agricultural products, chemicals, electronics, machinery, and vehicles.

India’s merchandise trade with Israel happens mostly through Eilat port, located on the Red Sea.

“Fortunately, so far there is no report of port disruption. India-Israel bilateral services trade is estimated to be around USD 1.3 billion. It may have no impact unless war escalates to involve bigger parts of Israel. The real impact would depend on the duration and intensity of the war,” Srivastava said.

India-Israel trade in merchandise and services sectors in 2022-2023 is estimated to be USD 12 billion.

India’s merchandise exports and imports from Israel during 2022-23 were USD 8.4 billion and USD 2.3 billion, respectively, leading to a merchandise trade surplus of USD 6.1 billion.

India’s key exports to Israel are diesel (USD 5.5 billion) and cut and polished diamonds (USD 1.2 billion).

The key imports are rough diamonds (USD 519 million) and cut and polished diamonds (USD 220 million); electronics and telecom components like ICs, parts of photovoltaic cells (USD 411 million); potassium chloride (USD 105 million) and herbicide (USD 6 million).

India exports a wide range of IT services to Israel, including software development, IT consulting, and data processing. Both countries have a strong collaboration in R&D in agriculture, water technology, and renewable energy.

According to GTRI, India is a popular tourist destination for Israelis and vice-versa.

As Israel is a leader in medical innovation, Indian hospitals import medical equipment and technology from Israel, and Israeli companies invest in Indian healthcare startups.

Both nations are also negotiating a free trade agreement.

Indian companies like Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and Infosys have their presence in Israel.

Israeli companies have invested in India in renewable energy, real estate, and water technologies and are also setting up R&D centres and production units in India.

Israeli firms have invested (FDI) USD 286 million in India between April 2000 and June 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

2
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

3
Haryana

Poor air quality: 5 Haryana towns figure on national list

4
Comment

'Being stylish gives me confidence'

5
Punjab

‘PBW1Chapati’ wheat variety rage among Punjab farmers

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

7
World

Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau stress need for de-escalation of India-Canada row

8
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

9
Punjab

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

10
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Don't Miss

View All
Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Top News

World Cup opener: Ravindra Jadeja does star turn as India bowl out Australia bowled for 199

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85) see India through after ...

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country w...

Indian nationals in Israel and Gaza safe, embassy gets requests for safe exit

Indian nationals in Israel and Gaza safe, embassy gets requests for safe exit

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working i...

‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

‘Colossal intelligence failure’ as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

Experts feel Israel got engrossed in countering Iran and in ...

Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14

Israel crisis: Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till October 14

The full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel...


Cities

View All

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

Cops, district admn, MC, AIT join hands for Gully Cricket League

4 from Amritsar part of India's hockey team in Asian Games

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna shares the roller-coaster ride from Amritsar to New York

Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Sacrilege a serious, heinous offence regardless of any religion: High Court

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to jail inmate after court hearing

Chandigarh: Cop supplies charas to Burail jail inmate after court hearing

Punjab’s Tarn Taran received 80 per cent more rains than average this monsoon season

Work on Rs 90-crore tertiary water supply project to begin soon

Three decades on, Sector 38 house owner gets justice

Faculty members of PGI among top global researchers

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

27-year-old woman, her two children found dead in Delhi’s Munirka

Supreme Court to hear on October 9 ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money-laundering case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sanjay Singh’s family, says ‘BJP does this to scare Opposition’

Atishi: GST on online gaming firms with retrospective effect

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Procurement picks up pace, daily arrival crosses 10K MT

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Cops step up vigil for upcoming festive season

JIT told to refund Rs 1 cr to allottee

Minister inaugurates road construction works, lays stones of projects

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Paddy procurement picks up in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana MC razes 3 illegal constructions

Ward watch: Overflowing sewers at New Shivaji Nagar a headache

VB cracks whip on corruption

Ludhiana: 2 cops held for sexually harassing girl

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners

Sports Minister felicitates Asian Games medal winners in Patiala

Seminar dwells on Labour Codes 2020

10 Patiala schools participate in debate on Artificial Intelligence