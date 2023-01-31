Israel PM to attend Adani's takeover of port in Haifa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

Unfazed by the adverse publicity following the publication of the Hindenburg report, Adani Group’s Chairman Gautam Adani is expected to attend a ceremony in Israel on Tuesday along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking the group's acquisition of the Haifa port.

The ceremony will take place at the Haifa Port Temporary Cruise Terminal in Israel’s third largest city, 90 km north of Tel Aviv, reported the Israeli media. “It (the Adani group) has no holdings in the West, so its entry into Israel is a signal for increased maritime traffic between Asia and Europe, and the major Asian players’ need for a hub in the Mediterranean,” wrote the daily Ha’aretz.