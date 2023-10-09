 Israeli shekel falls to almost 8-year low : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Israeli shekel falls to almost 8-year low

Israeli shekel falls to almost 8-year low

Bank of Israel to sell $30 billion of forex to stabilise shekel amid Gaza war

Israeli shekel falls to almost 8-year low

Photo for representation only.



Reuters

Jerusalem, October 9

The Bank of Israel on Monday said it would sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market, in the central bank's first ever sale of foreign exchange, to maintain stability during Israel's war with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

The Israeli shekel fell to an almost eight-year low against the US dollar on Monday as conflict in the Middle East escalates.

The move appeared to quickly calm the market as the shekel recovered from steep early losses.

"The bank will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets," it said in a statement.

The central bank also said it would provide liquidity through SWAP mechanisms in the market of up to $15 billion.

"The Bank of Israel will continue monitoring developments, tracking all the markets, and acting with the tools available to it as necessary," it said.

Ahead of the announcement, the shekel had weakened by more than 2 per cent to a more than 7-1/2 year low of 3.92 per dollar. The shekel now stands at a rate of 3.86, down 0.6 per cent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

3
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

4
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

5
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

6
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

7
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

8
Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

9
J & K

LAHDC-Kargil polls: National Conference, Congress alliance crosses half-way mark; counting still underway

10
J & K

22 seats in kitty, Congress-NC alliance sweeps Kargil polls

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states

As divisions erupt, UNSC fails to approve US-led statement to condemn Hamas

As divisions erupt, UNSC fails to approve US-led statement to condemn Hamas

History for some media and politicians starts when Israelis ...

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

Police suspect a refrigerator compressor burst as the cause ...


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 years on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

Hungarian national robbed by bike-borne men in Delhi

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated