Israel's embassy to provide mentorship to Indian startups

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

The embassy of Israel in India has collaborated with TiE Chandigarh to provide mentorship to startups and help them build skills to upscale their business capabilities.

The northern region has around 6,000 startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The project would strengthen the business and economic ties between both the countries as both are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations.

At an event organised here yesterday, five Indian startups presented their business ideas in the presence of Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon. These startups were chosen after a three-month long process. This involved an all-India competition for which applications were received from over 100 startups.

Robin Aggarwal, president, TiE Chandigarh, said, “In line with this year’s theme of ‘Adding Flight to Entrepreneurship’, I welcome you all to be a partner in Israel Government’s constant leap forward into an information-driven ecosystem to achieve greater global synergy and resilience to make our planet more sustainable.”

Ambassador Naor Gilon said, “Israel and India are natural partners. Our governments continue to cooperate and support the vibrant startup scene in both countries, and our industries and private sectors are sharing their experiences and working on the ground together. I encourage people from both the countries to come together, grow together and merge their innovative ideas and technological capabilities to reach new heights.”