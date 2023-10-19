IT Ministry in pact with IBM to boost innovation in AI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

Information technology giant IBM today announced that it has signed three MoUs with Indian entities to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and quantum technology.

The three Indian entities are under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the IBM, said adding the aim was to accelerate India’s comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

These MoUs will help MeitY access IBM’s expertise to build and advance India’s competency.

