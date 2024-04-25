IT sector staring at 2nd straight year of muted growth: Report

Treibune News Service
Chandigarh, April 24
The IT services sector is likely to see a second consecutive year of sluggish growth this fiscal, with revenue seen rising 5-7 per cent, as continuing global macroeconomic headwinds lead to modest increase in technology spends in the key markets of the US and Europe, according to Crisil ratings.
This follows a 12 per cent compound annual growth over the decade through 2023-2024 and 6 per cent on-year growth expected for the previous financial year.
However, operating margin would sustain at 22-23 per cent due to prudent management of employee costs (which constitutes 85 per cent of total expenses and includes sub-contracting costs), through cautious hiring and with lower attrition reducing replacement cost.
A Crisil Ratings study of the top 24 firms, accounting for 55 per cent of the Rs 14 lakh crore sectoral revenue last fiscal, indicates as much. Four sectors account for 65 per cent of the revenue of the Indian IT services sector — banking, financial services, and insurance (30 per cent), retail (15 per cent), technology (10 per cent) and communications and media (10 per cent).
Aditya Jhaver, Director, CRISIL Ratings, says “The slowdown in technology spend will continue this fiscal, weighing on the revenue growth of IT service providers.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'
ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, hours after Delhi High Cou...