Jalan Kalrock to get ownership of Jet Airways

New Delhi: Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium. It has directed the Jet Airways monitoring committee to complete the transfer of ownership within 90 days. PTI

Loan, credit for Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Chandigarh: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has signed an MoU with Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) to provide term loan and working capital credit to Jan Aushadhi Kendras being set up by entrepreneurs.

