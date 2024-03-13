Jalan Kalrock to get ownership of Jet Airways

New Delhi: Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday upheld the resolution plan of grounded carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium. It has directed the Jet Airways monitoring committee to complete the transfer of ownership within 90 days. PTI
Loan, credit for Jan Aushadhi Kendras
Chandigarh: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has signed an MoU with Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) to provide term loan and working capital credit to Jan Aushadhi Kendras being set up by entrepreneurs.
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
