Japan's inflation hits 41-yr high of 4% in December

Tokyo, January 20
Japan’s consumer inflation rate hit a 41-year high of 4% in December, as prices for everything from burgers to gas surged.
That rate is still relatively low, compared to some other nations, including the US. Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, has been fending off deflation, or chronically falling prices, for decades. — AP
