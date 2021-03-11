Jeep opens bookings for SUV Meridian

New Delhi: Jeep India on Tuesday opened bookings for its upcoming SUV Meridian, the production of which has also commenced from its joint venture manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. Customers can book the Meridian either at Jeep India dealership network or through the company’s website with a down payment of Rs 50,000. Deliveries will start in June, it said. pti
New Delhi
ITC in pact with IIT Delhi to support R&D
Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi to support research in identified STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas. An MoU has been signed to this effect with the institute with an aim to accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its sustainable development goals, ITC said. PTI
New Delhi
Titan net profit falls 7% to Rs 527 crore in Q4
Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.21% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 527 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. Total income was up 4.25% to Rs 7,872 crore during the period under review as against Rs 7,551 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. PTI
New Delhi
SBI Card chief financial officer Nalin Negi quits
SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said its CFO Nalin Negi has resigned. His last working day with the company will be July 31, 2022, it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested
Pension payment to 58,275 veterans delayed over identification: Ministry of Defence
Pensioners asked to get their identification done by May 25