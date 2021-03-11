Jeep opens bookings for SUV Meridian

PTI

New Delhi: Jeep India on Tuesday opened bookings for its upcoming SUV Meridian, the production of which has also commenced from its joint venture manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. Customers can book the Meridian either at Jeep India dealership network or through the company’s website with a down payment of Rs 50,000. Deliveries will start in June, it said. pti

New Delhi

ITC in pact with IIT Delhi to support R&D

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with IIT Delhi to support research in identified STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas. An MoU has been signed to this effect with the institute with an aim to accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its sustainable development goals, ITC said. PTI

New Delhi

Titan net profit falls 7% to Rs 527 crore in Q4

Titan Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 7.21% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 527 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. Total income was up 4.25% to Rs 7,872 crore during the period under review as against Rs 7,551 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. PTI

New Delhi

SBI Card chief financial officer Nalin Negi quits

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Tuesday said its CFO Nalin Negi has resigned. His last working day with the company will be July 31, 2022, it said.