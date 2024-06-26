Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal moves Bombay High Court for bail extension

PTI

Mumbai, June 25

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has moved the Bombay HC seeking extension of the two-month interim medical bail granted to him earlier.

On May 6, the HC had granted him interim bail for two months on medical grounds. Goyal, 75, was arrested in a money laundering case by the ED. He has now filed an application seeking extension of the same. The plea said his medical condition continues to remain poor and that he has also lost his wife on May 16.

