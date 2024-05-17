Jet founder’s wife passes away at 70

PTI

Mumbai, may 16

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, died on Thursday at a private hospital in South Mumbai. She was 70. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Anita is widely credited to have played a significant role in shaping up of the now grounded carrier.

