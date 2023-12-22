Jewellery brand Joyalukkas unveils special offer amid festive season

India, December 2023
Jewellery brand Joyalukkas Group has launched its 'Season of Giving' campaign during the festive celebrations. Under the campaign, the brand offers a flat 25% off on making charges for both gold and diamond jewellery.
Announcing the latest campaign, Joyalukkas Group Chairman Joy Alukkas said, "Christmas and New Year is a time to give, express gratitude for all you've received, and spread the joy. This campaign will be extra special with our flat 25% off on making charges for all gold and diamond jewellery. I take this opportunity to wish everyone a merry Christmas and an exciting New Year."
The offers are available at all Joyalukkas showrooms across India till January 15, 2024. In addition to this, customers will also enjoy one year free insurance, assured lifetime free maintenance for all jewellery purchased from Joyalukkas, and a buyback guarantee, said Alukkas.
