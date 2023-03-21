Jio 5G network roll out crosses 400 cities

New Delhi, March 21
Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it has now rolled out 5G network in more than 400 cities.
The company has rolled out 5G in the nine cities of Andhra Pradesh, six in Tamil Nadu, five each in Haryana and Kerala, three in Madhya Pradesh, two each in Odisha and Maharashtra and one each in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tripura.
“Jio True 5G will now be available across 41 additional cities in 16 states/union territories,” the company said in a statement.
With this, the company has extended 5G reach to 406 cities.
“Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this country. Covering the majority of the nation is a matter of immense pride for us,” Jio Spokesperson said.
