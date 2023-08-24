Jio Financial shares hit lower circuit for3rd day

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, fell by 5% on Wednesday to hit its lower circuit limit for the third day running.

The stock declined 5% to hit its lower circuit limit of Rs 227.25 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it fell by 5% to hit its lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 224.65.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,44,378.38 crore.