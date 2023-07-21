Jio Financial valued at over $20 bn

New Delhi, July 20
JFSL, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, was valued at over $20 billion, ahead of Adani Group firms, Coal India and IndianOil.
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) stock was priced at Rs 261.85 based on the difference between Reliance’s stock price at Wednesday’s close of Rs 2,841.85 and Rs 2,580, its price at the end of an hour-long special pre-market session.
