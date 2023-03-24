Jio launches 5G services in 5 more Haryana cities

PTI

Chandigarh: Reliance Jio has launched True 5G services in five more cities of Haryana, namely Palwal, Fatehabad, Hansi, Gohana and Narnaul. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed, at no additional cost. With this, the total number of cities in Haryana that have been connected to this service has gone up to 22. TNS

Mumbai

Aether Industries to invest Rs 1,000 cr on new units in Guj

Specialty chemicals company Aether Industries on Thursday said it has signed an initial pact with the Gujarat government to set up new manufacturing plants at its Panoli Site with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore. The company has signed a MoU with the Gujarat government to this effect, Aether Industries said. pti

New Delhi

Maruti to hike prices of all models from April

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of “overall inflation and regulatory requirements”. The auto major, however, did not share the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month. pti

New Delhi

Honda to increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000

Honda Cars India plans to raise prices of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.