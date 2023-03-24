Jio launches 5G services in 5 more Haryana cities

Chandigarh: Reliance Jio has launched True 5G services in five more cities of Haryana, namely Palwal, Fatehabad, Hansi, Gohana and Narnaul. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speed, at no additional cost. With this, the total number of cities in Haryana that have been connected to this service has gone up to 22. TNS
Mumbai
Aether Industries to invest Rs 1,000 cr on new units in Guj
Specialty chemicals company Aether Industries on Thursday said it has signed an initial pact with the Gujarat government to set up new manufacturing plants at its Panoli Site with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore. The company has signed a MoU with the Gujarat government to this effect, Aether Industries said. pti
New Delhi
Maruti to hike prices of all models from April
Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of “overall inflation and regulatory requirements”. The auto major, however, did not share the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month. pti
New Delhi
Honda to increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000
Honda Cars India plans to raise prices of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...