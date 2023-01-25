Jio launches 5G services in 8 Haryana cities, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Telecom operator Reliance Jio today launched its True 5G services in the holy city of Amritsar. In addition to this, the company also launched True 5G services in the Haryana Telecom Circle, with services beginning in eight cities — Ambala, Panipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa, Karnal, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh. The 5G services are already available in three other cities — Gurugram and Faridabad (Delhi Telecom Circle) and Panchkula (Punjab Telecom Circle).