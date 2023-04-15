Jio launches 5G services on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Reliance Jio today said it has become the first and only operator to cover the entire 450-km-long Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH) with 5G services. The services are now live in Delhi NCR and all cities of Punjab and Haryana, including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh tricity, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat along the highway. Jio also launched 5G services in Sirhind and Rajpura today.