Jio Platforms wins ‘Cloud Native Award’ at 24th World Communication Awards in London

ANI

London, November 3

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) won the Cloud Native Award at the 24th World Communication Awards (WCA) ceremony that was held in London by Total Telecom, an international telecom media company.

As the world opens up after a two-year-long hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic, senior executives from across the globe gathered to witness the award ceremony. Among those who attended were this year’s winners but representatives who in recent years have been forced by the pandemic to accept their trophies virtually.

The awards ceremony held recently was hosted by celebrity broadcaster Nina Hossain.

In the Cloud Native category, while Jio Platforms Ltd got the award, the “highly commended” category included Ericsson and TPG. Awards were given in several other categories including ‘B2B Service of the Year’, Best Digital Transformation Programme, Best Network Tranformation Initiative, Best Operator in an Emerging Market and Best Wholesale Operator.

Jio has invested in excess of USD 50 billion since its inception to create the largest and most advanced digital and connectivity ecosystem in India, with a bouquet of successful apps and platforms.

Jio’s services span across connectivity and cloud, media, digital commerce, financial services, gaming, education, healthcare, agriculture, Government to Citizen (G2C), smart cities and manufacturing.

According to Jio, it has created strong internal capabilities across the following key digital technologies: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Big Data, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), edge computing, speech/natural language, supercomputing, computer vision, robotics and drones. These capabilities will power the creation of reimagined solutions for various ecosystems.

According to Total Telecom, Huawei’s Fiber to the Room (FTTR) Solution won the Access Innovation Award. The B2B Service of the Year award went to KT AI Call Centre. The Best Digital Transformation Programme award was given to Orange International Carriers - Digital transformation programme.

The award for the Best Network Transformation Initiative went to The Collaborative Blockchain Industry Solution for Data Services Inventory Matching & Automated Settlement from Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Vodafone, Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global.”

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. received the award for the best Operator in an Emerging Market. The best Wholesale Operator award went to Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. Kyivstar was awarded The Crisis Response Award.

Customer Experience Award went to Colt Technology Services. The operator of the Year award went to KT, DIGICO. The Startup of the Year to LabLabee and People and Culture Award went to Sofrecom Tunisie.

The 5G Implementation Award was handed over to KT’s Ubiquitous 5G. Singtel’s 5G enterprise initiatives in Singapore - powered by Ericsson - were awarded The Beyond Connectivity Award.

The Cyber Security Award was given to Nokia, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome. The IoT Innovation Awards were given to Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson, and APAC Multi-Domestic Connectivity Solution for Automotives.

The Platform Award went to Rakuten Symphony, Symworld, and The Social Contribution Award to Digicel Haiti Foundation: Educating a nation so no one gets left behind.

The Sustainability Award was won by Vertical Bridge and The Woman in Telecoms Award was given to Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Maria Grace Y. Uy.

Guillaume Boutin-Proximus Group received The CEO of the Year award. Next year Total Telecom will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the World Communication Awards.