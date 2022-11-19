Jio rolls out 5G services in Delhi-NCR

PTI

New Delhi, November 18

Jio on Friday said it has started to provide 5G coverage in Delhi-NCR across all important localities. The company said its 5G service is available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major NCR locations where it is delivering data speed of up to 1 gigabit per second.

Jio said its 5G network is now covering most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech-parks as well as roads, highways and metros.

