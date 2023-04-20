Jio rolls out 82,500 sites for 5G service, Airtel less than 20,000

New Delhi, April 20
Reliance Jio has rolled out over four times more 5G sites compared to its competitor Bharti Airtel, according to official data published by the Department of Telecom.
According to the data, Reliance Jio has rolled out 82,509 sites for 5G services, while Bharti Airtel has 19,142 sites as of March 3.
“After the inauguration of 5G services in the country by the Hon’ble PM, Telecom Service Providers continue to progressively roll out 5G services and required infrastructure in a phased manner across the country,” the DoT said in a monthly summary report comprising status of telecom projects and infrastructure update.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1 and the telcos have covered 410 districts within six months of the launch.
According to the DoT data, Delhi has 13,094 sites for 5G services, which is the highest in the country.
Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mumbai also have the bulk of 5G sites in the range of 7000 to 8,900.
