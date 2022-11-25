 Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat : The Tribune India

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat

The telecom major is providing 5G services to subscribers at no additional cost

Jio starts 5G services across all district headquarters in Gujarat

Photo for representation only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, November 25

Telecom major Jio has rolled out 5G service across all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat under its trial phase, the company said on Friday.

This makes Gujarat the first state to get 5G services across all district headquarters and it is also the biggest roll-out of the next generation service till date on trial basis.

"Today, Jio has taken a big stride forward by extending its True-5G coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, thereby making Gujarat the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in 100 per cent of the district headquarters. Gujarat holds a special place, as it is Reliance's Janmabhoomi (birth place)," the company said in a statement.

Jio is providing 5G services to subscribers at no additional cost.

The launch of service in the state begins with the company's "True 5G"-powered initiative named 'Education-For-All', in which Reliance Foundation and Jio are coming together to initially digitise 100 schools in Gujarat.

"We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 per cent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives. Education is a focus-area for our hon'ble prime minister," Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash M Ambani said in the statement.

The 'Education-For-All' initiative will connect schools with Jio's True5G, advanced content platform, teacher and student collaboration platform, and school management platform.

"Imagine the power of having 300-400 million skilled Indians joining the workforce in the next 10-15 years. It will not only give a better standard of living to each Indian but will also help in realising our hon'ble prime minister's vision of becoming a developed economy by 2047," Ambani said.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India," Ambani said.

#5G services #Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

3
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

4
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

5
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

6
Chandigarh

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

7
Nation

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

8
Nation

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

9
World

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

10
Sports

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

Don't Miss

View All
School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Top News

Nation 1st, no individual or relationship bigger than the country: PM Modi

Nation first, no individual or relationship bigger than the country: PM Modi

Says legendary warriors inspire us to rise above dynasties a...

‘Conspiracy’ by BJP to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

Latching on to the remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deput...

Punjabi-origin man Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing woman in Australia, arrested in Delhi

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Five Sikh high priests to hold meeting at Akal Takht on November 26

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal

In clean-up act, Chandigarh MC to give park litter job to private firm

Lost crores, say Delhi traders affected by fire in India's largest wholesale electrical, electronics market

Lost crores, say Delhi traders affected by fire in India's largest wholesale electrical, electronics market

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

Over 50 shops gutted in fire at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting Jalandhar city waste off road over non-payment

Jalandhar: Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas mosquitoe breeding sites, says Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day international conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics