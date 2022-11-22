Jio to buy Reliance Infratel

PTI

Mumbai, November 21

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday gave its approval to Jio for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel. The tribunal asked Jio to deposit Rs 3,720 crore in the SBI escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCom’s tower and fibre assets. On November 6, Jio had proposed to deposit Rs 3,720 crore in an escrow account to complete the acquisition.