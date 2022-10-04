Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in 4 cities from October 5

New Delhi, October 4
Telecom major Jio will start a beta trial of 5G service in four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi - from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said on Tuesday.
The company will send an invite to customers under Jio True 5G Welcome Offer to try its 5G services, and the subscribers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gigabit per second speed.
“Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi,” Jio said in the statement.
