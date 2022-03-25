JK Tyre unveils puncture guard technology

New Delhi: JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday claimed that it had come up with the country’s first puncture guard technology in tyres for four-wheelers. PTI
Pratt & Whitney to set up supply centre in Bengaluru
Pratt & Whitney will set up a global supply chain support centre — India Capability Centre — in Bengaluru, a senior official of the aircraft engine maker said on Thursday. It will initially recruit about 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists.
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7
Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy
The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...