JK Tyre unveils puncture guard technology

PTI

New Delhi: JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday claimed that it had come up with the country’s first puncture guard technology in tyres for four-wheelers. PTI

Hyderabad

Pratt & Whitney to set up supply centre in Bengaluru

Pratt & Whitney will set up a global supply chain support centre — India Capability Centre — in Bengaluru, a senior official of the aircraft engine maker said on Thursday. It will initially recruit about 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists.