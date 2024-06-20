JLR, Chery to develop Freelander EVs in China

New Delhi, June 19
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said it has signed a letter of intent with its Chinese joint venture partner Chery to license the Freelander brand to their JV for development of electric vehicles in China.
Under the proposed new licensing agreement, CJLR — a 50/50 joint venture of Jaguar Land Rover Ltd and Chery Automobile Company Ltd — will pivot to produce an advanced portfolio of electric vehicles based on Chery’s EV architecture, exclusively under Freelander name, the company said in a statement.
JLR’s Freelander brand was a Land Rover vehicle which was produced between 1997 and 2015.
