Joyalukkas CMD presents his autobiography to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Joyalukkas Group chairman and managing director Joy Alukkas presented his autobiography ‘Spreading Joy’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Christmas party organised at PM’s residence in Delhi.

The book describes the entrepreneurial journey of Joy Alukkas and provides unique insights into the brand’s evolution, his life experiences, achievements and failures.

