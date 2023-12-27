Joyalukkas CMD presents his autobiography to PM Modi

Chandigarh, December 27
Joyalukkas Group chairman and managing director Joy Alukkas presented his autobiography ‘Spreading Joy’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Christmas party organised at PM’s residence in Delhi.
The book describes the entrepreneurial journey of Joy Alukkas and provides unique insights into the brand’s evolution, his life experiences, achievements and failures.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri
Defence Minister lauds the troops for their bravery
'There will be justice', says Rajnath Singh as he meets families of of three slain civilians in J-K's Rajouri
Three civilians were found dead last week after being allege...
Mahadev app owner Sourabh Chandrakar detained in Dubai; ED may file fresh charge sheet
Development comes weeks after Ravi Uppal, another promoter o...
Russia and India mull joint weapons production, Foreign Minister Lavrov says after holding talks with Jaishankar
Lavrov discuss the outlook for military-technical cooperatio...
Pro-Kannada activists go on rampage in Bengaluru, damage signboards for not using local language
Activists claim business establishments ‘undermining the off...