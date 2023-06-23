KCR opens India’s largest private rail coach factory

— IANS

Hyderabad, June 22

India’s largest private rail coach factory was inaugurated at Kondakal village in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao inaugurated the facility built by Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, a Telangana company which designs and manufactures complex electrical and electronic Railway products.

He said Telangana was proud that a home-grown company will be building rail coaches in the state.