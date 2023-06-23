KCR opens India’s largest private rail coach factory

Hyderabad, June 22
India’s largest private rail coach factory was inaugurated at Kondakal village in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday.
Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao inaugurated the facility built by Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, a Telangana company which designs and manufactures complex electrical and electronic Railway products.
He said Telangana was proud that a home-grown company will be building rail coaches in the state.
