Kia India introduces new variant of Seltos

South Korean automaker Kia plans to launch three new models, including two electric vehicles in India by 2025. The company, which on Tuesday unveiled the updated version of its flagship SUV Seltos, has set a target of garnering 10% market share in the India passenger vehicles market in the near future, up from around 7% at present, under its Kia 2.0 strategy in the country. PTI
Hero commences bookings for Harley-Davidson X440
Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has started bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle across the country with deliveries expected to commence from October onwards. The 440-cc bike, which is being manufactured by Hero MotoCorp at its Neemrana plant, could be booked online with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. PTI
Govt calls off strategic sale of Pawan Hans
The government has decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd was disqualified in view of pending legal cases. The government had in April last year decided to sell the helicopter service provider for Rs 211.14 crore.
