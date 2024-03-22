Kia India to hike vehicle prices up to 3% from April 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

Kia India has announced that it will increase prices of its range of vehicles by up to 3 per cent starting April 1. The decision is attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs. It marks the first price adjustment by the company this year. The automaker sells models like Seltos, Sonet and Carens.

Kia has sold almost 1.16 million units in India and overseas to date. Tata Motors also hiked prices by an average of 0.7 per cent from February 1.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.