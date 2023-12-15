Kia Sonet facelift makes global debut

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

New Delhi, December 14

The competition in the sub 4-metre compact SUV category is likely to intensify in near future as Korean automaker Kia on Thursday unveiled the facelift version of Sonet with a host of segment-first features. The upgraded version made its world premiere today, primarily focusing on the domestic market followed by global markets.

It will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza, Fronx, Jimny, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and other compact SUVs.

“Sonet holds a special place in Kia’s India journey. Since its launch in 2020, we have sold over 3.68 lakh units and exported to over 100 countries. We are hopeful the new version will help us in garnering more market share,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head for Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

The facelift version has 25 segment-first features. Besides, it has six airbags as standard, a 360 degree camera, electronic stability control and 10 ADAS features. The bookings for the new version will open from December 20.