Kirtilals Unveils 'Lustre & Legacy' - A Galaxy of Natural Diamond Masterpieces, Featuring 6 Exclusive Collections, at The Leela Palace, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13: Renowned Indian jewellery brand Kirtilals is proud to announce the launch of Lustre & Legacy by Kirtilals, a monumental series showcasing six distinct collections, each designed to celebrate the artistry of natural diamond jewellery. The grand unveiling took place at an exclusive event at The Leela Palace, Chennai, honoured by India's celebrated chess grandmaster Padma Shri Koneru Humpy and attended by an elite gathering of patrons, influencers, and industry leaders.

The Lustre & Legacy series consists of six breathtaking collections, each telling its own unique story of luxury, elegance, and timeless beauty. Together, these collections encapsulate the legacy of Kirtilals while embracing the future of fine jewellery design:

1.The Muse by Kirtilals: The grandeur of artistry, adorned with nature's finest diamonds, crafted for connoisseurs of luxury.

2. Eternal Love Bridal Collection: Timeless elegance with designs that blend tradition and sophistication, crafted to enhance the beauty of the modern bride.

3. Excellence Award Collection: A one-of-a-kind masterpieces that bring to life themes rooted in nature and spirituality.

4. Tech Luxe Jewellery: An innovative, technology-driven collection offering versatile, handcrafted pieces for modern women, perfect for multiple occasions.

5. Signature Edition: Featuring exclusive, bespoke designs that celebrate individuality and offer truly unique pieces that will never be recreated.

6. Millennial Pret Collection: A trendsetting designs that reflect the bold energy of today's generation, perfect for making a statement.

As part of this event, Dr. Renuka David, Managing Director of Radiant Medical Services, honoured Padma Shri Koneru Humpy for her exceptional achievements in chess. In a special tribute, Kirtilals also crafted and presented an exclusive necklace to Koneru Humpy, inspired by the game of chess. The necklace features miniature diamond chess coins on either side, with the queen symbolizing her status as the queen of chess, marking her legacy in the world of the sport.

Padma Shri Koneru Humpy, India's iconic chess grandmaster, shared her thoughts on the occasion, saying, "It is a privilege to be part of this beautiful event that celebrates the artistry of Kirtilals. The collection is a stunning fusion of tradition and innovation, and it is an honour to be recognized in such a thoughtful manner. The necklace, with its chess-inspired design, is a unique and meaningful gift that I will treasure as a reminder of this special collaboration."

Suraj Shantakumar, Director - Business Strategy at Kirtilals, expressed his excitement about the launch, saying, "We are excited to present Lustre & Legacy as a reflection of Kirtilals' vision to blend timeless craftsmanship with contemporary luxury. This series encapsulates the essence of our journey over the years--honouring tradition while embracing innovation. It's truly a privilege to have our Indian Chess Champion, Padma Shri Koneru."

Humpy, launch this event. Her presence adds an extraordinary dimension to the unveiling of Lustre & Legacy. In honour of her outstanding achievements, we created this exclusive necklace, which beautifully blends the artistry of our craftsmanship with the symbolism of her mastery in chess. The queen pendant on the necklace embodies her as the undisputed queen of chess, and it was a joy for us to create such a meaningful piece.

For over 85 years, Kirtilals has been synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship, creating fine jewellery that is cherished across generations. With the launch of Lustre & Legacy, Kirtilals continues to raise the bar in luxury jewellery, offering a collection that reflects both the brand's rich heritage and its forward-thinking approach to design.

