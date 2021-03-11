KLM veteran Pieter Elbers is IndiGo CEO

Mumbai, May 18
The country’s largest domestic budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as its CEO, replacing incumbent Ronojoy Dutta.
The 71 year-old Dutta, who came to helm the airline in January 2019, has decided to retire on September 30. Elbers’ appointment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be effective from on or before October 1, it said.
Since 2014, Elbers (52) has served as the president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France-KLM Group, the airline said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...