KLM veteran Pieter Elbers is IndiGo CEO

PTI

Mumbai, May 18

The country’s largest domestic budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as its CEO, replacing incumbent Ronojoy Dutta.

The 71 year-old Dutta, who came to helm the airline in January 2019, has decided to retire on September 30. Elbers’ appointment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be effective from on or before October 1, it said.

Since 2014, Elbers (52) has served as the president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France-KLM Group, the airline said.