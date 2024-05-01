Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD KVS Manian quits

Mumbai, April 30
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday announced that its joint managing director KVS Manian, a veteran at the private sector lender, has stepped down with immediate effect.
Manian, who had been with the lender for nearly three decades, was elevated in a management rejig in January.
The surprising news of the departure comes days after the RBI put severe business restrictions on the lender, including stopping it from selling new credit cards for shortcomings in its tech architecture.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...