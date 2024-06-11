 Krishan Sharma new SBI CGM : The Tribune India

Krishan Sharma new SBI CGM

Photo for representation. File photo



Krishan Sharma has assumed the position of Chief General Manager (CGM) of the State Bank of India, Chandigarh Circle. This Circle encompasses SBI’s operations in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

SUN Mobility, IndianOil ink deal

Sun Mobility, one of the provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), announced a strategic collaboration and a joint venture with IndianOil to establish and deploy one of the largest battery swapping infrastructure networks by 2030. The joint venture expects to scale up to over 10,000 battery swapping stations across 40+ cities in next 3 years.

Realme to launch GT6 Series

Smartphone maker Realme launched the teaser of its latest device in its highly anticipated GT Series. The return marks a strategised focus on the high-end market segment, two years after the last GT Series launch. The original Realme GT 5G launched in India in August 2021. The new GT 6 Series promises to surpass its predecessors by a significant margin.

Maruti unveils ‘Dream Series’

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced exciting initiatives to make car ownership and advanced technologies more accessible to a wider range of customers. The company has introduced the exclusive ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three popular models - Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+, and Celerio LXI, all priced at Rs 4.99 lakh.

HUDCO inks MoU IIFCL

Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & MD, HUDCO signed a MoU with Padmanabhan Raja Jaishankar, MD, IIFCL, with an aim of reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strengths for extending infrastructure co-financing, refinancing, project management consultancy services and capacity building .

‘WORKMASTER 105’ launched

New Holland, a brand of CNH, today unveiled the first-ever Made-in-India 100+HP TREM-IV tractor in the country. The launch of WORKMASTER 105 marks a new milestone for the company and the Indian tractor industry.

Kotak’s new equity scheme

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (“KMAMC” / “Kotak Mutual Fund”) today announced the launch of Kotak Special Opportunities Fund, an Open-ended Equity Scheme Following Special Situations Theme. The scheme opens for public subscription on June 10 and closes on June 24.

Pepe Jeans reopens Elante store

Pepe Jeans London, the London born denim lifestyle brand, is excited to announce the grand reopening of its store at Elante Mall, Chandigarh. Known for its eclectic urban spirit and trendsetting denim collections, Pepe Jeans London is ready to welcome shoppers with a revitalised store and an enhanced shopping experience.

Tata AIA launches new fund

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has launched the Midcap Momentum Index Fund, a new fund offer aimed at capitalising on the dynamic growth potential of India's midcap sector. The Indian equity market presents significant wealth creation opportunities as the economy is expected to grow multi-fold over the next few decades.

CTU, Pearson announce deal

CT University is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pearson, the world’s leading learning company. This MoU will provide Pearson Test of English learning resources to CTU students, equipping them for English proficiency assessments and helping them achieve their dreams of studying abroad.

Avon Cycles, J&K Bank ink MoU

Avon Cycles Limited, a leading name in the bicycle and electric vehicle industry, proudly announces the signing of a MoU with Jammu & Kashmir Bank. This strategic partnership aims to offer seamless finance facilities to customers purchasing electric two and three wheelers manufactured by Avon Cycles Limited. The MOU was signed at a formal ceremony held at Avon Cycles' headquarters in Ludhiana.

