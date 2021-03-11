Krishna Srinivasan new Director of IMF's Asia-Pacific dept

PTI

Washington, June 9

Indian economist Krishna Srinivasan has been appointed as the Director of the Asia and Pacific Department by IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva.

Srinivasan will succeed Changyong Rhee whose retirement from the organisation was announced on March 23.

“Krishna is a highly regarded member of our Fund family and has made many important and innovative contributions to our mission throughout his career at the Fund,” Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Srinivasan is currently a Deputy Director and oversees the department’s surveillance work on a number of large and systemically important countries such as China and Korea, Fiji and Vanuatu.