Ladakh LG opens SCOPE's national meet on RTI Act

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently organised a national meet on RTI Act in Leh. It was inaugurated by Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, also addressed the session.

Training Session at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World varsity

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, recently organised a training session on ‘first aid’ for trainee teachers. Dr Suman Preet Kaur coordinator the session.

Narayana Group provides edu to over 6 lakh students

Narayana Group is one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates where over 50,000+ teaching and non-teaching faculty provide world-class education to over 6 lakh students.

Cardio conference ends at Max Hospital, Mohali

The two-day virtual 10th cardiology world conference ‘Cardiomersion 2022’ concluded at Max Hospital, Mohali, recently. As many as 86 speakers from 19 countries participated in the conference.

PFC’s Director (Finance) gets ‘Best CFO-PSU’ Award

Ms Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), has bagged the ET Ascent "Best CFO-PSU" Award. The award was given at a function held in Bengaluru recently.

IOC undertakes several measures to protect rhinos

IndianOil is undertaking several initiatives towards protecting the one-horned rhino, categorised as ‘vulnerable’ as per Extinction Risk by WWF. To spread awareness, it has also adopted four rhinos — two at Delhi Zoo and two at Kanpur Zoo.

Panasonic introduces smart washing machine

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a new line-up of truly smart washing machines. The new range comes with unique smart features along with premium design and multiple capacities.

Daikin, Saarathee in pact to help disabled persons

Daikin India has announced a partnership with Saarathee to unlock opportunities for professionals with disabilities. The initiative is aimed at providing an equal opportunity platform in order to achieve economic empowerment.

G’gram student develops financial literacy app

Aryan Jain, a Class XI student of Gurugram, has developed a financial literacy app ‘DhanDanaDan’. The app helps in managing one’s income and savings in a better way. It explains several basic and important concepts of financial planning in a simplified manner in Hindi.

Allen to conduct Tallentex exam on October 9, 16

The last date of registration for Allen Tallentex is September 30. The exam will be conducted across the country on October 9 and 16. Students will get cash prizes worth Rs 1.25 crore and scholarships worth Rs 250 crore.

Tata Motors sets new benchmarks in pickups

Tata Motors has set new benchmarks in India’s rapidly growing pickup segment with the launch of the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Ins launches ‘Akshaya Plan’

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has launched a new-age savings solution ABSLI Akshaya Plan, a non-linked participating individual savings life insurance plan offering immediate liquidity option through cash bonus facility.

NMIMS, HTWG Konstanz, Germany, in pact for 5 yrs

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, has signed an MoU with HTWG Konstanz - University of Applied Sciences, Germany, to enhance cooperation between the two institutions for five years. The collaboration is with NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering.

ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’

ICICI Bank has launched ‘Festive Bonanza’. Customers can enjoy discounts and cashbacks up to Rs 25,000. These can be availed using the bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI.

HDFC Bank’s Xpress Car Loan gets recognition

HDFC Bank’s ‘Xpress Car Loan’ has been adjudged ‘Best in Class Lending Solution’ at the Global Fintech Fest organised by the National Payments Corporation of India in Mumbai recently.

Jaypee University, DTE, Sundernagar, in pact

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, has signed an MoU with Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Sundernagar, for collaborative initiatives in the field of technical education. The MoU will pave the way for joint projects, seminars, skill development and R&D.