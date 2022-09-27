 Ladakh LG opens SCOPE's national meet on RTI Act : The Tribune India

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Ladakh LG opens SCOPE's national meet on RTI Act

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently organised a national meet on RTI Act in Leh. It was inaugurated by Ladakh Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur. Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, and Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, also addressed the session.

Training Session at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World varsity

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, recently organised a training session on ‘first aid’ for trainee teachers. Dr Suman Preet Kaur coordinator the session.

Narayana Group provides edu to over 6 lakh students

Narayana Group is one of Asia’s largest educational conglomerates where over 50,000+ teaching and non-teaching faculty provide world-class education to over 6 lakh students.

Cardio conference ends at Max Hospital, Mohali

The two-day virtual 10th cardiology world conference ‘Cardiomersion 2022’ concluded at Max Hospital, Mohali, recently. As many as 86 speakers from 19 countries participated in the conference.

PFC’s Director (Finance) gets ‘Best CFO-PSU’ Award

Ms Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), has bagged the ET Ascent "Best CFO-PSU" Award. The award was given at a function held in Bengaluru recently.

IOC undertakes several measures to protect rhinos

IndianOil is undertaking several initiatives towards protecting the one-horned rhino, categorised as ‘vulnerable’ as per Extinction Risk by WWF. To spread awareness, it has also adopted four rhinos — two at Delhi Zoo and two at Kanpur Zoo.

Panasonic introduces smart washing machine

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a new line-up of truly smart washing machines. The new range comes with unique smart features along with premium design and multiple capacities.

Daikin, Saarathee in pact to help disabled persons

Daikin India has announced a partnership with Saarathee to unlock opportunities for professionals with disabilities. The initiative is aimed at providing an equal opportunity platform in order to achieve economic empowerment.

G’gram student develops financial literacy app

Aryan Jain, a Class XI student of Gurugram, has developed a financial literacy app ‘DhanDanaDan’. The app helps in managing one’s income and savings in a better way. It explains several basic and important concepts of financial planning in a simplified manner in Hindi.

Allen to conduct Tallentex exam on October 9, 16

The last date of registration for Allen Tallentex is September 30. The exam will be conducted across the country on October 9 and 16. Students will get cash prizes worth Rs 1.25 crore and scholarships worth Rs 250 crore.

Tata Motors sets new benchmarks in pickups

Tata Motors has set new benchmarks in India’s rapidly growing pickup segment with the launch of the Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Ins launches ‘Akshaya Plan’

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance has launched a new-age savings solution ABSLI Akshaya Plan, a non-linked participating individual savings life insurance plan offering immediate liquidity option through cash bonus facility.

NMIMS, HTWG Konstanz, Germany, in pact for 5 yrs

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), a Deemed-to-be University, has signed an MoU with HTWG Konstanz - University of Applied Sciences, Germany, to enhance cooperation between the two institutions for five years. The collaboration is with NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering.

ICICI Bank launches ‘Festive Bonanza’

ICICI Bank has launched ‘Festive Bonanza’. Customers can enjoy discounts and cashbacks up to Rs 25,000. These can be availed using the bank’s credit/debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI.

HDFC Bank’s Xpress Car Loan gets recognition

HDFC Bank’s ‘Xpress Car Loan’ has been adjudged ‘Best in Class Lending Solution’ at the Global Fintech Fest organised by the National Payments Corporation of India in Mumbai recently.

Jaypee University, DTE, Sundernagar, in pact

Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, has signed an MoU with Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Sundernagar, for collaborative initiatives in the field of technical education. The MoU will pave the way for joint projects, seminars, skill development and R&D.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

4
Haryana

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

6
Nation

Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates

7
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

8
Punjab

Rahul Bhandari replaces Gurkirat Kirpal as Punjab Food and Supplies principal secretary

9
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

10
Chandigarh

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...

UP teacher suspended, booked for beating Dalit student to death for a mistake in class test

UP teacher suspended, booked for beating Dalit student to death for a mistake in class test

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief’s post

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...


Cities

View All

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Government staff asked not to burn cop residue in fields

528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

5-day police remand for gangster Mundi, 2 others

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case